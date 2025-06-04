The Seattle Seahawks have a new quarterback after signing Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract following his impressive 14-3 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings. However, reports from OTAs indicate Seattle's new QB1 hasn't gotten off to the hottest start.

Gregg Bell of the News Tribune noted that Darnold threw two interceptions in three red-zone plays in practice on Monday, while backup quarterback Drew Lock looked "sharp." Keep in mind Seattle also selected former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the No. 92 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

So, is there any situation other than injury that would lead to Seattle starting a quarterback other than Darnold in Week 1? That's what coach Mike Macdonald was asked on Tuesday.

"No, you guys are crazy," Macdonald said. "I respect you've got to ask it but it's just a crazy question. It's just not going to happen. Sam's our starting quarterback. We love him. He's doing a tremendous job. I think it's funny that the media is out there for like the first day and all of a sudden they know exactly how good we're going to be and how good all the players are and all the tempos. We haven't even put on pads yet. We haven't made one tackle ..."

Macdonald spoke about wanting his players to prepare the right way, and then let it rip out on the practice field. Since we are just in June, Macdonald noted there's time to correct issues.

Darnold completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. His 14 wins were the most by any quarterback in their first season with a team in NFL history, and he found success pushing the ball downfield. Darnold's 34 completions of throws 20+ yards ranked first in the NFL, as did his 49% completion percentage and nine passing touchdowns when going at least 20 yards downfield.

However, Darnold's career year ended on a sour note, as he struggled in the regular-season finale vs. the rival Detroit Lions, and then his Vikings were blown out, 27-9, by the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round. To some, those two losses were much more notable than the 14 wins.

It remains to be seen how Darnold will fare without Kevin O'Connell. Will he look like the player the New York Jets traded away? Or has he made legitimate strides in his development and is up to the challenge of leading Seattle offensively for years to come?