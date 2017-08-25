Coaches give insight into Raiders' backup QB competition

With the third preseason game for the Oakland Raiders set to kick off in less than 24 hours, one of the more interesting and hot topics for the team will once again be under the microscope.

That topic is who will wind up winning the backup quarterback job in 2017.

The Oakland Raiders are ready for a Super Bowl push in 2017! Want the latest news sent straight to your inbox? – Sign up for our FREE Raiders newsletter now!

While it seemed originally like EJ Manuel was going to run away with it after training camp and the first preseason game, Connor Cook apparently grabbed saw the momentum turn in his favor a bit.

As Eddie Paskal of the team's official website reported, head coach Jack Del Rio pointed out that Cook got the edge in last week's game after the night was wrapped up.

“I thought he played better than EJ [Manuel],” said Head Coach Jack Del Rio postgame. “They’re obviously in a battle for the backup spot, and I think tonight Connor was better in the backup role. Either one of them weren’t as sharp as they were the first time out. So, there are a lot of different factors that go into it, but I thought Connor played well tonight.”

But, as offensive coordinator Todd Downing stated, the competition is apparently pretty close.

“It’s a great competition,” Downing explained. “The cool thing is both those guys have approached it with such a great attitude. They’ve both taken strides and at times one guy has taken a bigger stride than the other, but the both have progressed so much in this offseason, this camp. It’s going to be fun to see how it goes down the stretch here.”

This third preseason game could be make or break for one of these two players, and both Manuel and Cook will look to take full advantage of whatever reps they wind up getting against the Dallas Cowboys.