Cody Ford announces NFL reduced fine for illegal blindside block, money raised by Bills fans going to charity
Bills fans started a Go Fund Me to pay Ford's illegal blindside block from playoffs
Buffalo Bills fans did everything in their power to make sure offensive lineman Cody Ford didn't pay a cent of the $28,075 fine he received from the NFL in January. Ford will now make sure the money raised by Bills fans will go to good use as he announced the NFL reduced his fine to $4,000.
"Thank You Bills Fans...the money you guys raised through the go fund me for my fine was donated to charity....My fine was reduced to just over 4K...I still believe I did nothing wrong on that play #BillsMafia"
The Go Fund Me Bills fans set up raised $3,870. Titled "Cody Ford's Blindside Hit Fine," the account questioned Ford's illegal blindside block that took his team out of field goal range in overtime in a wild card playoff loss to the Texans.
Ford was penalized 15 yards for an illegal blindside block on Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin as Bills quarterback Josh Allen was scrambling to his right on a third-and-9 from the Texans' 42-yard line. Allen scrambled for four yards that would have put the Bills in position to kick a 56-yard field goal for the win, but Ford's penalty backed them into their own territory and took Buffalo out of field goal range.
The penalty was controversial for several days, especially since Ford lost money for playing in a playoff game (playoff games aren't part of a player's game check for the season).
Ford's story received a happy ending, but the controversial penalty cost the Bills an opportunity to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. The Bills would have earned a shot at the Kansas City Chiefs if the 56-yard field goal would have been attempted and converted.
Who knows how the playoffs might have unfolded?
