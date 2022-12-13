After a nine-week retirement, Cole Beasley is re-joining one of the NFL's best teams. The veteran receiver is coming out of retirement and is expected to sign with the Bills' practice squad, according to NFL Media. Beasley played in Buffalo from 2019-21 while becoming a trusted target for quarterback Josh Allen.

Beasley most recently played for the Buccaneers before retiring prior to Week 5. Beasley, who played just two games for the Buccaneers, said he was retiring to become a "full-time dad and husband" at home.

The 33-year-old wideout went undrafted in 2012 despite a productive career at SMU that included back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He spent his first seven years with the Cowboys catching passes from Tony Romo and Dak Prescott. Beasley caught 319 passes and 23 touchdowns for Dallas and was instrumental in Prescott's successful rookie campaign. That year, Beasley set Cowboys career highs with 75 catches, 833 yards while scoring five touchdowns.

A solid slot receiver, Beasley made a similar impact on Allen upon going to Buffalo in 2019. That season, he caught 67 passes for 778 yards and six touchdowns as the Bills clinched a wild card playoff berth. He set career highs with 82 catches and 967 yards the following season as Buffalo won its first playoff game since 1995. Beasley caught 82 passes again the following season while helping the Bills win the AFC East.

Beasley will re-join a Buffalo team that currently boasts the NFL's fourth-ranked scoring offense. Buffalo's offense is also sixth in the NFL in passing, eighth in rushing, and second in third-down efficiency. The unit has been led so far by Allen, wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, and running back Devin Singletary.