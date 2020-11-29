More trick plays for the Buffalo Bills in the red zone this season resulted in Cole Beasley throwing the first touchdown pass of his career. Beasley received a toss from Bills quarterback Josh Allen and took a few steps to his right before attempting to throw, finding a wide open Gabriel Davis in the end zone to extend Buffalo's lead to 14-6 over the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter.

Allen and Bills running back Devin Singletary immediately congratulated Beasley on his accomplishment. Beasley, who was an option quarterback in high school, was converted to a wide receiver at Southern Methodist University. He had previously attempted only three passes in his NFL career, both were incompletions. Beasley's last pass in the NFL was in 2018 with the Dallas Cowboys while his other attempt was in 2016.

Beasley is the second Bills wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass this season. Isaiah McKenzie threw one in a 32-30 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, a 12-yard throw to quarterback Josh Allen. Prior to McKenzie's touchdown pass, the last quarterback to throw a touchdown pass for the Bills was John Brown in 2019.

Beasley's touchdown pass went for 20 yards, the longest for a non-quarterback for the Bills since Brown's touchdown pass last year.