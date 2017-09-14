Cole Beasley's insane catch immortalized on new t-shirt
Cowboys' fans will be thrilled to know they can now wear all the Sauce.
It was the catch heard around the world, courtesy of Cole Beasley.
With just under 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Dallas Cowboys were up 16-3 and looking to put a nail in the New York Giants' coffin. Beasley was up to the task, hauling in a huge third-down conversion with the best catch you'll likely see all year.
Seriously, it's an entire warehouse full of Sauce.
Wait... what?!— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2017
This @Bease11 catch is INSANE. ?? #NYGvsDAL#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/LwIVsm3DtP
The reception sparked a frenzy amongst NFL fans, who were quick to compare it to that of Odell Beckham, Jr. -- when he reeled in a one-handed grab against the Cowboys in 2014 (ahem...after an ignored offensive pass interference on cornerback Brandon Carr).
Beasley was quick to shoot down that comparison, noting how the Cowboys actually won this game, and now his reception is being immortalized for fans everywhere.
Cole caught it. New shirts out immortalizing THAT catch #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/aIHvHr4WrT— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 13, 2017
I'm told you can go to https://t.co/ukW4OGjZ16 if you want one #TooMuchSauce https://t.co/fs3nEGh3nh— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 13, 2017
From t-shirts to legendary memes, Beasley's catch will never be forgotten. Forever focused, however, he's just glad it helped result in a needed Cowboys' victory to put them up 1-0 in the division.
Someone toss the Giants a napkin. There's some Sauce on their face.
