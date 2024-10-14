This was another big week in the NFL and as always, we round up five things you may have missed from such a packed weekend of action. We had two rookies make their NFL debut and while neither got a win, both found the end zone in their debut.

We also had players taking on positions they aren't usually lined up for, a few forced fumbled and trick plays, some that worked and some that the teams would like to take back.

There is a lot to catch up on, so let's get to it:

Cole Kmet has himself a day

Did anyone have a better Sunday then Cole Kmet? Probably not. The veteran tight end had to work overtime, stepping in as the emergency long snapper. With Scott daily ruled out with a knee injury, the team was relying on Kmet to play special teams against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Kmet made it to the end zone on a 31-yard reception from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and while normally a tight ends job would end there, Kmet had to go back out for the extra point.

His second touchdown of the half came from a two-yard play and once again, he helped the kicking unit put the extra point on the board.

Kmet made history with his performance, becoming the first long snapper in history to score two touchdowns in one half.

Rookies throw first career TDs

Two rookies made their NFL debuts on Sunday; New England Patriots No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye and New Orleans Saints fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler. Both were able to find the end zone in their debuts.

Maye and the Patriots offense found the end zone right before halftime, when the rookie connected with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte for 40 yards. Maye went on to throw three touchdowns in the Patriots 42–21 loss to the Houston Texans.

Here's a look at the TD:

Rattler also got his first touchdown in the second quarter, connecting with Bob Means for 10 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lions are the ultimate trolls

Is there anything more fun than a team trolling another team? Dan Campbell's team is known for taking risks and having fun, and their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys was no different.

To really understand the significance of this play, let's go back in time to the Lions Week 17, 20–29 loss to the Cowboys last season. The Cowboys got at home win thanks to a controversial two point conversion attempt by the Lions.

The attempts saw multiple penalties by both sides, including a Detroit penalty for an eligible player downfield and illegal touching. The referee announced offensive tackle Dan Skipper as eligible instead of who the Lions wanted to be announced as eligible, offensive lineman Taylor Decker, who was the one who caught the two-point conversion attempt. The penalty negated the try and the Lions lost the game.

Flash forward to this week, and Jared Goff double checked that the officials knew it was Decker who was the eligible player. Unfortunately for the Lions, the try was unsuccessful and they were unable to get revenge for last year's season finale drama.

Even though it didn't work, and therefore won't be in the highlight books, it was a fun moment between two teams with some recent history. Detroit went on to win 47-9.

Trick or treat

Halloween came early for a few teams who attempted some trick plays during Week 6. Not every trick play worked however.

Here's a look at a play that did work:

The flea flicker not only got the Lions the first down, it got them all the way to the end zone.

Here's a look at some plays that didn't work:

The Titans had one more try from way back in their own territory, but couldn't get the job done.

The Raiders defense sniffed out what the Steelers were planning and sent them backwards.

Punching the ball out

There are a few things in the NFL more important than ball security. Players are taught the proper way to hold onto the ball to ensure the defense won't end up taking it from them.

On the other hand, defensive players are taught the best way to get the ball from their opponent, and sometimes that means just punching it out. We saw a lot of plays with extra effort from the defense, who, even if it took a few tries, were able to punch the ball out.

Brian Branch gave us the perfect punch.

T.J. Watt is no stranger to making big plays.