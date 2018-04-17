Colin Kaepernick doing 'great' as he heads to NFL offices reportedly to depose Roger Goodell

The odds of Colin Kaepernick getting a job in the NFL continue to shrink as he continues to push a lawsuit against the league's 32 owners alleging collusion to keep him from being able to play. And although it must be tough for Kap to spend another season on the sidelines, he seemed in good spirits as he headed into the NFL league offices, reportedly to depose Roger Goodell.

The former 49ers quarterback was caught on video by TMZ, and when asked how he was doing he said "great," although clearly Kap and his legal team were not THAT enthused at seeing a cameraman approach them as they walked into 345 Park Ave.

Asked to give a message to his fans, Kap offered some words of support and appreciation.

"I love ya'll and we gonna keep going," Kaepernick said.

According to TMZ, Kaepernick and his legal team were headed to meet with and/or depose the NFL commissioner.

The grievance filed by Kaepernick has been in the news frequently over the last several months, but certainly got a jolt last week when it was reported the Seahawks wanted to bring in Kaepernick for a workout but backed out at the last minute after he declined to give them an official answer on his plans for kneeling during the anthem moving forward.

Multiple quarterbacks were signed last offseason that drew the ire of fans and media alike when they weren't Kaepernick. The Texans bringing in a bunch of questionable quarterbacks and not calling Kaepernick was reportedly the impetus for the actual decision by Kap to file the lawsuit.

The former second-round pick, who came within a single play of winning a Super Bowl, isn't just deposing Goodell for this lawsuit. He's also believed to have deposed Texans owner Bob McNair, who has done himself no favors over the last several months in the public eye, in addition to potentially deposing former Papa John's CEO John Schnatter.

Cowboys CEO Jerry Jones, along with possibly other owners, is believed to be a possible target for deposition as well.