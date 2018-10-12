Colin Kaepernick gets snubbed by 49ers website, team says it was unintentional

With San Francisco headed to Green Bay this week for a Monday night game, the 49ers thought it would be a perfect time to celebrate their rivalry with the Packers by releasing a photo gallery, so that's exactly what they did on Friday.

Unfortunately for the 49ers though, one key person was missing from the gallery: Colin Kaepernick.

Although the 49ers website featured nearly four dozen photographs that celebrated roughly 51 years of the rivalry, there wasn't a single picture of Kaepernick, which was notable, because the former 49ers quarterback put together some of the biggest performances in NFL history against the Packers.

For instance, in the playoffs following the 2012 season, Kaepernick set an NFL record for quarterbacks when he rushed for 181 yards in a 45-31 win over Green Bay. Kaepernick also threw for 263 yards in the game and accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing). Eight months after that playoff win, Kaepernick threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns as the 49ers beat the Packers 34-28 in Week 1 of the 2013 season.

Kaepernick also had a big game against Green Bay in the playoffs following the 2013 season when he totaled 325 yards in a 23-20 wild card win. Basically, you can't write the history of the Packers-49ers rivalry without including Kaepernick, but somehow, that's what the 49ers tried to do.

Once the 49ers realized that Kaepernick got left out of the gallery, they released a statement saying that the omission was unintentional.

"Unfortunately there were a handful of obvious misses in this gallery posted by our website team and we appreciate them being brought to our attention," the 49ers said in a statement. "The 49ers organization has tremendous respect and gratitude for the contributions Colin made to our team over the years."

The 49ers also admitted that Kaepernick definitely should have been featured.

"We have fond memories of those games and that should have been displayed on our website," the team said. "This oversight does not properly reflect the appreciation our ownership and this team have for Colin."

In an interview with KNBR in San Francisco on Friday, 49ers general manager John Lynch almost seemed embarrassed by the fact that Kaepernick was left out.

"Obviously, from our part, a glaring omission," Lynch said. "From ownership on down, we've got so much respect for his contributions to this franchise, and against the Packers. Anyone who is a fan of football, particularly, let alone 49er fans, knows that he has a great part of history against the Packers."

Lynch also promised to fix the problem.

"We're looking into right now how that happened, and we're trying to rectify it," Lynch said. "I just learned about it, and so, not something that I'm proud of. It's a glaring omission, as I said. We're working right now to get that fixed."

When the general manager wants a problem fixed, it usually gets fixed quickly, and that's what happened in this case. Just hours after the 49ers became aware of the issue, the team had two photos of Kaepernick added to the gallery.

Based on the 49ers history with Kaepernick, it's unlikely they did this on purpose. In the weeks after Kaepernick started protesting racial inequality in 2016, 49ers owner Jed York donated $1 million to help with the cause.

On the other hand, all these omissions are probably starting to get old for Kaepernick. Not only was he left out of this gallery, but his name was also edited out of a song in the newest Madden NFL game that was released over the summer.