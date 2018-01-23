Colin Kaepernick, J.J. Watt among five finalists for NFLPA's Community MVP
Andy Dalton, Chris Long, and Von Miller round out the field of finalists
Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton have been named as the five finalists for the NFLPA's Byron "Whizzer" White Community MVP Award.
According to the NFLPA's website, "The NFLPA Community MVP program recognizes NFL players who are making a positive impact in their local communities. Each week during the regular season, the NFLPA will celebrate one active NFL player who has demonstrated a commitment to giving back to his community. The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to the player's foundation or charity of choice as well as an in-kind donation by Delta Private Jets to the player for being named the NFLPA Community MVP. All players nominated for the week will be celebrated the following Monday.
Starting this year, the weekly Community MVP winners will also become eligible for the annual Byron "Whizzer" White (BWW) Award, which was established in 1967 and is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player. The BWW Award winner, which will be announced in April, receives an additional $100,000 for his foundation or charity of choice."
Watt was named the Community MVP for Week 0 after he "raised over $33 million in disaster relief funds for Houston after Hurricane Harvey." Kaepernick was named Community MVP for Week 1 for continuing "his $1 million pledge to the community by giving $100,000 each to four charities." Long was named Community MVP for Week 3 for "donating six game checks to fund scholarships at his Charlottesville alma mater." Dalton was named Community MVP for Week 8 for "supporting seriously ill and physically handicapped kids in the community." And Miller was named Community MVP for Week 17 for "donating more than 2,000 eyeglass frames to Denver kids from low-income families."
The previous five winners of the Byron "Whizzer" White award are Malcolm Jenkins, Thomas Davis, Chad Greenway, Anquan Boldin, and Charlie Batch.
