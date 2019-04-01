Colin Kaepernick makes surprise appearance at flag football game, throws TD pass to Saquon Barkley

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2016 season, but he did see some football action on Sunday when he made a surprise appearance at a charity flag football game being put on by Quavo, one of the members of the hip hop group, Migos.

The event in Atlanta marked the second straight year that Quavo has put on a celebrity flag football game, which raises money for charity. Not only did Kaepernick show up, but plenty of other famous names made an appearance at the event, including Cam Newton, Julio Jones, Von Miller, Alvin Kamara, Eric Reid, Josh Norman and Ric Flair.

Cam Newton also a surprise arrival. #Falcons WR Julio Jones just coaching today. #hunchoday pic.twitter.com/7dtz7PXr7r — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) March 31, 2019

Although Kaepernick hasn't thrown a pass in a game since the 49ers regular season finale in 2016, his arm still looked decent on Sunday. The former NFL quarterback threw a touchdown pass to Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Colin Kaepernick to Saquon Barkley for 6 pic.twitter.com/qMCbwTgfuk — Evan Sowards (@EvanSowards) March 31, 2019

Someone needs to ask Barkley if Kaepernick is better than Eli Manning.

The Giants running back, who considers himself a fan of Kaepernick's, actually seemed pretty excited to meet Kaepernick.

"I came up to him and told him, 'I don't mean to come off as a fan, but I'm a big fan and I respect everything that you did," Barkley said, via Fox 5 in Atlanta.

Kaepernick protested social injustice and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. After that season, he parted ways with the 49ers and hasn't been back in the NFL since. The quarterback eventually filed a collusion case against the NFL, which was settled in February for less than $10 million.

Barkley wasn't the only NFL running back who was impressed to see Kaepernick show up, Kamara was also thrilled to see the quarterback show some support for Quavo's event.

"That was huge for him to be able to come out here and just support," Kamara said.

Not only did the fans in attendance get to see Kaepernick throw a touchdown in the charity game, but they also got to see him convert a two-point conversion after he completed a pass to Quavo.

No doubt play of the day from #HunchoDay -- @Kaepernick7 to @QuavoStuntin on a 2-point conversion ... I'm saying call on the field stands after replay review. pic.twitter.com/R4BQ2nF2Dj — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) March 31, 2019

Although Kaepernick spent plenty of time talking to his teammates, the 31-year-old apparently declined all interview opportunities after the game.