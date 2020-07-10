Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Teams that would be interested in Colin Kaepernick ( 1:55 )

The momentum for a possible reunion of the NFL and Colin Kaepernick is stronger than it's ever been, and current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh loves it. In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, and subsequent global protests that led to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitting the league made a mistake by not listening to players before 2020 regarding social injustice and police brutality issues, the once-locked door is seemingly cracked for Kaepernick to walk through. While Goodell didn't address Kaepernick by name, the thread tying it all together is rather obvious, and there's now reportedly interest from a handful of teams.

Harbaugh says one of those teams needs to make it happen.

"My personal opinion and really advice to NFL teams is, there's only one way to answer these questions, one way to find out, and that's Colin signs somewhere," he said in a recent talk with ESPN, via 247Sports. "My advice is he'd be worth your time and that NFL team will be very happy."

The added complication in signing a player who hasn't taken an NFL snap since 2016 is COVID-19 protocols that don't yet allow for free agents to work out for clubs, which makes it inherently difficult for general managers to get an up close and personal look at the quarterback. Of course, they had their chance to do so November 2019, but a waiver feud with the league led to a last-minute change of venue from the Atlanta Falcons facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, to a local high school field; and several teams who had initially committed to attend instantly backed out.

It didn't stop Kaepernick from working out but, as he predicted, no team made him an offer.

It is now 2020 and Goodell is nudging teams to give the 32-year-old a look, with Kaepernick himself being in great physical shape and "more motivated than ever" to return to the field. With the changing of the landscape in the NFL, as it pertains to how team owners view silent player protests, Kaepernick hopes to find his way back into the league and when it comes to his abilities, few can champion them like Harbaugh -- the former coach of the San Francisco 49ers who witnessed Kaepernick lead the team to the brink of a sixth Lombardi trophy during the 2012 season.

"Colin Kaepernick is a friend," Harbaugh said. "He's a brother. He's a great teammate. I love Colin.



"I think he's an unbelievably talented football player."