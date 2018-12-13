Colin Kaepernick reportedly willing to play for Redskins, but team still hasn't reached out

If there's still any question about whether or not Colin Kaepernick wants to play football anymore, it looks like we can put a end to that debate, because he reportedly wants to play.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Kaepernick would absolutely be willing to play for the Redskins if they were to offer him a job. Although the Redskins could be seen as an odd fit for Kaepernick, two sources told Yahoo! Sports that the quarterback would be willing to play for "any NFL team" in order to get back in the league.

Kaepernick in Washington would have been an interesting sight to see, and that's mostly because he would be in the same town as Trump, who has repeatedly called Kaepernick out and publicly criticized him over the past two years.

Of course, the odds of Kaepernick landing in Washington are roughly zero percent at this point, and that's because the Redskins don't want him. According to ESPN.com, the team didn't even bother reaching out to Kaepernick even though he's likely the best quarterback available on the free agent market.

The Redskins actually had two opportunities to contact Kaepernick. After Alex Smith suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11, the team could have gone after the former 49ers quarterback, but instead they signed Mark Sanchez to serve as backup to Colt McCoy.

After McCoy went down with an injury in Week 13, the Redskins had another chance to add Kaepernick, but coach Jay Gruden immediately shot that idea down by basically saying it would be too complicated.

"There's not a lot of time to get a brand-new quarterback and system installed in a couple of days," Gruden said in early December. "He's been talked about, but we'll probably go in a different direction."

In the end, the Redskins did go in a different direction when they signed Josh Johnson, who hadn't thrown an NFL pass since 2011 prior to Week 14.

Gruden's gamble to go with Sanchez and Johnson definitely didn't pay off. In Week 14, Sanchez was a total disaster. In a 40-16 loss to the Giants, the Redskins quarterback threw for 38 yards while also throwing two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Sanchez ended up getting benched in the second half, which left Johnson as the Redskins' quarterback (remember, this is a guy who hadn't throw a pass in seven years). Johnson ended up throwing for 195 yards and a touchdown in the loss and has now been named the Redskins' starting quarterback going forward. Johnson was literally playing "Madden" last week just to learn his teammates' names.

As for Kaepernick, despite the fact that he was the most talented quarterback available on the free agent market, Gruden said the decision not to sign him had nothing to do with Kaeprnick's politics.

"[The decision is] just football. Strictly football," Gruden said. "When you're talking about a backup quarterback this late in the game you want someone with a similar skill set to the quarterback you have. Not that Colin can't do some of the things we've talked about. We want someone with a little more familiarity."

Even that explanation has been the easiest to digest. It's hard to imagine that Sanchez or Johnson would be a better fit than Kaepernick playing in a Redskins offense that was originally designed for Alex Smith.

Did Jay Gruden miss the entire 2012 season? One team literally got to the Super Bowl by putting Colin Kaepernick in an offense originally designed for Alex Smith #Redskins #49ers https://t.co/cwqwoJBl9e — John Breech (@johnbreech) December 4, 2018

As things stand now, it seems more and more unlikely that any team is going to sign Kaepernick while his collusion case is going on. After settlement talks between Kaepernick's camp and the NFL fell apart last month, the first hearings for the case are expected to be coming in 2019.