It has been over seven years since quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a snap in the NFL, but that hasn't changed his mind about a potential comeback. Recently, the 36-year-old told Sky Sports that he's still hoping for a return to the league.

"We're still training, still pushing," Kaepernick said when asked if we will see him in the NFL again. "So hopefully, we've just got to get one of these team owners to open up."

Kaepernick was then asked what it would mean to him to play in the NFL again.

"I mean, it's something I've trained my whole life for," Kaepernick said. "So to be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. Also, I think it's something that I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship."

Kaepernick had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders in May 2022, which came after a very public workout at halftime of Michigan's spring game, where he threw in front of Wolverine fans and his former head coach Jim Harbaugh. The workout was broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.

The former second-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers went 12-4 in his first full season as starter back in 2013, and led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, where they fell to the Baltimore Ravens. Kaepernick set an NFL postseason record that year by rushing for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the divisional-round victory against the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers struggled in Kaepernick's final three seasons, and he lost 10 out of his final 11 starts with the team. Overall, Kaepernick went 28-30 as the starter during his time in San Francisco, throwing 72 touchdowns compared to 30 interceptions in 69 career games played.