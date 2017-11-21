Colin Kaepernick tells imprisoned Meek Mill he'll fight 'harsh sentencing practices'

Rapper Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison earlier this month in Philadelphia for violating a term of his probation from a 2008 arrest. Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick tweeted on Monday that he spoke to Mill and and said that he would use the sentencing as motivation to continue to fight "harsh sentencing practices" that plague people of color (POC).

Spoke to Meek Mill & he wanted ppl to know regardless of his unjust situation, he’s in good spirits & humbled by the support the people have shown him. We'll continue to fight against the harsh sentencing practices that have affected Meek & millions of other POC for generations. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 20, 2017

Kaepernick, who was recently named GQ's "Citizen of the Year," has been involved in social activism for some time now. He began sitting, then kneeling in silent protest during the playing of the national anthem before games in August 2016, which snowballed into a protest saga that is still ongoing. He was using the protest as a vehicle to bring attention to police brutality and injustices against the African-American community.

He has worked with various charities as well, in addition to trying to find ways to make younger generations aware of their rights. Kaepernick has been out of the league since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March, and in October he filed a grievance against the NFL and the team owners alleging that they have colluded to keep him out of the league due to his political stances.