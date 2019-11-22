Colin Kaepernick workout: Hue Jackson says there's 'no question' interest in QB was legit

When Colin Kaepernick decided to have his own workout on Saturday at Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, which is about an hour away from the Atlanta Falcons facility, he passed on the opportunity to audition for 25 teams at an event organized by the NFL. The league had previously declined to allow any media or cameras into the workout, but Kaepernick wanted a public session, which persuaded him to change his location.

Former Browns coach Hue Jackson, who was slated to run the on-field portion of the quarterback's workout at the Falcons facility, believed that teams had legitimate interest in seeing how Kaepernick fared.

"There's no question in my mind that that was the case, that the people who were there were there for that reason, that they were going to do everything they could to create the right environment for him to show his best," Jackson said on ESPN's First Take Friday, per ProFootballTalk. "I wanted to create the right environment for him to be the best it can be."

Kaepernick's issue with the league resulted in the timing of the workout and the rules regarding the session. His camp had problems with the type of waiver the NFL requested and the NFL's alleged refusal to allow Kaepernick's camp to tape the workout, along with the NFL's alleged refusal to allow the media to record the session. At Kaepernick's public workout, many media members and fans gathered to watch Kaepernick work out for 40 minutes before he sent a message to the league regarding his status.

"I've been ready for three years. I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here today and showed it in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide," Kaepernick said Saturday. "So we're waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running, stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. Around here, we're ready to play, we're ready to go anywhere, my agent Jeff Nalley is ready to talk to any team. I'll interview with any team at any time."

Jackson still wants Kaepernick to get a shot with a NFL team, but Kaepernick may have missed his opportunity to have Jackson talk him up to the teams that were scheduled to see him.

"I wanted to (speak to Colin), but that just never happened," Jackson said. "I wouldn't have signed up my name to do something if it wasn't genuine."