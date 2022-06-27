Colin Kaepernick's agent, Jeff Nalley, had to go into damage control mode over the weekend after Warren Sapp made some comments suggesting that the quarterback had an ugly workout with the Raiders last month.

During an interview with Vlad TV last week, Sapp claimed that he heard that Kaepernick's May 25 workout with the Raiders was embarrassingly bad.

"I heard it was a disaster," Sapp said. "I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever."

According to Sapp, the workout was so ugly that he was surprised that a tape of the session didn't leak out.

"I'm wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn't get out, right," Sapp said. "I mean, somebody wasn't over the fence or nothing? Come on, man. We live in a world right now where you can put a drone up and it ain't like they can stop you."

It's not clear where Sapp got his information from, but he definitely didn't get it from Kaepernick's agent, who disputed everything the Hall of Famer had to say about the quarterback. According to Nalley, Kaepernick was so good during the workout that he impressed both Raiders head coach Josh McDaniel and general manager Dave Ziegler.

"I guess Warren didn't talk to the general manager or the head coach," Nalley said in a text to Pro Football Talk. "I spoke to the GM several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I'm surprised Warren would say that, because it's not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team."

It's probably also worth pointing out that following the workout, there were multiple reports afterward that the Raiders were actually impressed with Kaepernick.

The workout with the Raiders marked the first time in five years that Kaepernick had been invited to work out for an NFL team.

One thing to keep in mind about Kaepernick is that the Raiders weren't the only ones impressed by him this offseason. The quarterback held multiple throwing sessions over the past few months and he seemed to impress everyone he crossed paths with, including multiple NFL players. Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett caught passes from Kaepernick in March and said the QB looks "ready" for an NFL return. Bears QB Justin Fields also threw with Kaepernick this offseason and he came away impressed.

"He looked pretty good," Fields said of his mid-March workout with Kaepernick, via SI.com.

Basically, Kaepernick seems to have been earning rave reviews from everyone this offseason, except for Sapp.