Colin Kaepernick's visit to Rikers Island irks corrections officer's union

Colin Kaepernick's visit to Rikers Island, New York's main jail facility, has drawn the ire of the union that represents correctional officers. The complaint comes the Correction Officers' Benevolent Assocation, whose president said that Kaepernick's visit will inspire inmates to act violent towards guards.

The visit, which was on Tuesday, was encouraged by the Correction Department. According to USA Today, Correction Department spokesman Peter Thorne said that the visit was to "share a message of hope and inspiration." Less than 24 hours after the surprise visit, however, the union fired back and said that they did not condone the visit.

"This will only encourage inmates to continue to attack Correction Officers at a time when we need more protection," said the president of the COBA Elias Husamudeen, per the NY Daily News.

The leaders noted socks that Kaepernick wore in 2016 depicting police officers as cartoon pigs as the reason that they were opposed to Kaepernick. "Once again, correction officers find themselves caught in Mayor de Blasio's political con-game," Husamudeen said. "This is yet another brazen display of the hypocrisy of this mayor who pretends to support us in public, yet does everything possible to jeopardize our security in private."

Inmates' rights groups, including JustLeadershipUSA, came out in support of Kaepernick's visit. Glenn Martin, the founder of the group, said that "the world should see the hell that is Rikers Island. Colin's profile has helped shed light where it is needed. The fact that correction officers are more focused on his socks while people are getting their brains bashed in is despicable. Colin understands that the systemic racism he's fighting nationally is epitomized on Rikers."

Kaepernick, of course, remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the 49ers at the end of the 2016 season. He is currently involved in a grievance against NFL owners alleging collusion to keep him out of the league.