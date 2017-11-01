Color Rush: Here's what Bills and Jets will be wearing on Thursday Night Football
Check out the uniforms that Buffalo and New York will be wearing on Thursday
For the third year in a row, the Bills and Jets will be meeting in a Color Rush game, and for the third year in a row, we're going to see a new color combination on the field.
These two teams actually played in one of the very first Color Rush games back in 2015, and to this day, it's the only Color Rush game that almost started a national controversy. The two teams wore all-red and all-green, which became a problem because roughly 8 percent of men in the country are red/green color-blind.
Although most people in the country saw the two colors below during the game.
The 8 percent of colorblind people saw this.
Here's what tonight's NFL game looks like to people with red-green colorblindness: https://t.co/xjGrDXiXI5pic.twitter.com/2IRSKpqCGf— Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 13, 2015
The NFL fixed the problem by taking some of the color out of the Color Rush games. For their Color Rush game in 2016, the Bills wore all-red while the visiting Jets wore all-white.
For 2017, it will be the Bills wearing all white, while the Jets will get to rock their all-green uniforms again.
The Bills aren't just going with all-white uniforms, either, they're also going to be making one subtle change to their helmet: They'll be going with white facemasks for the Color Rush game.
The Bills unveiled their entire Color Rush uniform this week. If you scroll to the 28-second mark in the video below, you can see exactly what they'll be wearing.
As for the Jets, they'll returning to the kelly green that non-color blind fans seemed to love in 2015.
Here's what those jerseys look like from head-to-toe.
The Jets will also be adding a shinier decal to their helmet to go with their kelly green look.
The last time the Jets rocked the all-green look against the Bills back in 2015, they lost 22-17.
If you plan on tuning in to Thursday night's game, keep in mind that it won't be available everywhere this week. Although the past five Thursday games have aired on CBS, this Bills-Jets game will only be available on the NFL Network.
Starting in Week 10, the Thursday games will be available on NFL Network and NBC. For a look at the full Thursday schedule, be sure to click here.
-
