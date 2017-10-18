Color Rush: Here's what Chiefs and Raiders will be wearing on Thursday night

After wearing white Color Rush jerseys on the road last year, the Raiders have decided to stick with the same combination for their home game against the Chiefs on Thursday.

Although some fans were hoping that the Raiders might go with an all-black look for the team's Color Rush game this season, that won't be happening. The team officially announced this week that they'll be rocking all-white uniforms for their divisional showdown against Kansas City.

Here's what the uniforms looked like when the Raiders wore them last season.

Derek Carr shows off the Raiders' Color Rush uniform. USATSI

The big difference between the Raiders' Color Rush jerseys and their regular white jerseys is that the numbers on the Color Rush jerseys are silver. For non-Color Rush games, the numbers on the white uniforms are black.

Speaking of black, that's probably the color the Raiders would be wearing on Thursday if they had let fans vote on their uniform combo.

Whoever is responsible for the Raiders wearing ALL WHITE @ HOME because of #ColorRush needs to be fired yesterday. BLACK OUT the BLACK HOLE! — #FUERZAPUERTORICO (@HellsBell916) October 18, 2017

How do the raiders not get all black color rush unis at home?! #blackhole #RaiderNation — MeLuminatti (@MeLuminatti) October 18, 2017

Still trying to figure out why for the "color rush" the Raiders are in all white....you give the Rams disgusting mustard yellow but can't give the Raiders all black unis?!? Come on man.... pic.twitter.com/JK1quJriwf — Jimmy Javier (@JimmyJavier) October 18, 2017

One fan even did a mock-up of what a black Color Rush uniform might look like.

I'd rather the @Raiders went all black or all silver with the color rush uniforms, but beggars can't be choosers. pic.twitter.com/PAXcgiTgR6 — R.I.P. Augustine (@Sir_CharlieRoc) September 13, 2016

OK, they should definitely wear all-black next year.

As for the Chiefs, they'll be going with their standard all-red look that they've regularly used in primetime games over the past few years. It's also the same combination that they wore for their Color Rush game in 2016.

Two more sleeps, #ChiefsKingdom! #KCvsOAS #RaiderWeek #ItsOnTNF #NFL A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Oct 17, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

The Chiefs and Raiders actually wore the exact same colors when they met in a Color Rush game last season that ended with the Chiefs pulling out a 21-13 win in Kansas City.

This week's game kicks off at 8:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS and the NFL Network. If you're not a television person, you can also stream the game for free on Amazon as long you're a Prime subscriber.

The 2-4 Raiders are looking to end a four-game losing streak against a 5-1 Chiefs team that suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday against the Steelers.