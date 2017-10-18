Color Rush: Here's what Chiefs and Raiders will be wearing on Thursday night
Check out the uniforms that Kansas City and Oakland will be wearing on Thursday
After wearing white Color Rush jerseys on the road last year, the Raiders have decided to stick with the same combination for their home game against the Chiefs on Thursday.
Although some fans were hoping that the Raiders might go with an all-black look for the team's Color Rush game this season, that won't be happening. The team officially announced this week that they'll be rocking all-white uniforms for their divisional showdown against Kansas City.
Here's what the uniforms looked like when the Raiders wore them last season.
The big difference between the Raiders' Color Rush jerseys and their regular white jerseys is that the numbers on the Color Rush jerseys are silver. For non-Color Rush games, the numbers on the white uniforms are black.
Speaking of black, that's probably the color the Raiders would be wearing on Thursday if they had let fans vote on their uniform combo.
One fan even did a mock-up of what a black Color Rush uniform might look like.
OK, they should definitely wear all-black next year.
As for the Chiefs, they'll be going with their standard all-red look that they've regularly used in primetime games over the past few years. It's also the same combination that they wore for their Color Rush game in 2016.
The Chiefs and Raiders actually wore the exact same colors when they met in a Color Rush game last season that ended with the Chiefs pulling out a 21-13 win in Kansas City.
This week's game kicks off at 8:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS and the NFL Network. If you're not a television person, you can also stream the game for free on Amazon as long you're a Prime subscriber.
The 2-4 Raiders are looking to end a four-game losing streak against a 5-1 Chiefs team that suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday against the Steelers.
-
Seahawks star Avril facing big decision
Cliff Avril's NFL career might be over
-
On this day: Colts run the worst play
Oct. 18 is a very special day in NFL lore
-
Super Bowl hangover real for Falcons
The Falcons should not be making any plans for Minnesota in February
-
Could Andrew Luck miss the entire year?
The Colts star quarterback could end up missing the entire 2017 season
-
Players: Luck and Manning are overrated
Not even two Super Bowl wins is enough to get Eli Manning any respect
-
Jags to bring back teal uniforms
The Jags' future could have plenty of teal in store
Add a Comment