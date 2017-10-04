Color Rush: Here's what Patriots and Buccaneers will be wearing on TNF

It's not often that we get to see the Patriots wearing a new uniform, but that's exactly what will be happening this week for their Color Rush game on Thursday Night Football.

For their Color Rush game in 2016, the Patriots wore an all-blue uniform that they won't be able to wear this week because they'll be playing on the road in Tampa.

Since the Buccaneers will be wearing a dark color in the game, the Patriots have decided to go all-white for their 2017 Color Rush debut.

The pants are the weird part here because the Patriots don't wear white often. The last time the Patriots wore white pants came in October 2012 when they wore them with their red throwback jerseys. That was also the last time they wore a helmet that featured Pat Patriot.

The all-white look is a new one for the updated Patriots' uniforms. Although the Patriots have worn all-white at different points during their history, they've never rocked a modern all-white look at any point since updating their uniforms in 2003. The team did wear an all-white throwback uniform in 2009, but the white jersey (and pants) on that uniform are different from what they'll wear on Thursday,

The 2009 uniform had red numbers while the new look for the Color Rush game will have blue numbers.

This will only be the second time in his career that Tom Brady has worn an all-white jersey combo. USATSI

The Patriots will actually be going Color Rush twice this year because they'll be going all-blue for their Week 7 game against the Falcons.

As for the Buccaneers, they'll be going with their standard Color Rush uniform: All-red.

This game will mark the third time that Tampa has worn their all-red uniforms.

Light up Thursday night 🔥 A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@tbbuccaneers) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

It's actually a miracle that the Buccaneers haven't burnt these jerseys and buried them. Since debuting their Color Rush uniforms in 2015, the Bucs have gone 0-2 and have been outscored a combined 74-51 in losses to the Rams (2015) and Falcons (2016).

The Thursday night game in Tampa kicks off at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on CBS, along with the NFL Network. Amazon Prime subscribers will also be able to stream the game on Amazon.com.