Color Rush: Here's what Titans and Steelers will be wearing on Thursday night

One of the most popular Color Rush uniforms of the 2016 season will be making its return this week when the Steelers take the field in Pittsburgh.

Last season, the Steelers unveiled an all-black Color Rush uniform and that's exactly what they'll be wearing for Thursday night's game against the Titans. The all-black look isn't just popular with Steelers fans, it's also popular with Steelers players.

Running back Le'Veon Bell would probably vote to wear the uniforms every week if the NFL would allow it.

"I love the color rush," Bell said this week, via the Steelers' official website. "The swag is crazy. When you look good, you play good."

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is also a fan of the look.

"I like that uniform a lot," Shazier said. "We are all blacked out. Especially it being a night game, the fans all wearing black, it's like a blackout in the stadium. I love that uniform. Every time I play in a video game I put that uniform on."

If you didn't get a chance to see the uniforms last season, here's what the Steelers black-on-black uniform combination looks like.

One person who actually didn't get to enjoy the Color Rush combo in 2016 was Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who missed the Christmas Day game when the Steelers originally unveiled them.

"I want to get a chance to wear it," Tuitt said. "It will be awesome. I was injured last year and didn't get to wear it. It is a cool uniform. I will be really excited to put it on."

As for the Titans, they'll be rocking their baby blue uniforms for Thursday's game. It's probably also OK if you refer to them as Smurf blue.

The Titans will become one of the few teams to wear their Color Rush uniforms three times by the end of the 2017 season. Tennessee was one of the original eight teams that took part in the Color Rush experiment in 2015. The Titans also wore their baby blue uniforms in 2016.

Marcus Mariota shows off the Titans' Color Rush uniforms. USATSI

Of course, both of those games came against the Jaguars, so the good news here for Titans fans is that you won't have to stare at Jacksonville's ugly gold uniforms for your Color Rush game this year.

