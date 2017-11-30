Color Rush: Redskins rebel against uniforms, here's what Cowboys will wear Thursday

It took three years, but we finally have a Color Rush controversy on our hands.

The Redskins hate their all-gold Color Rush uniforms so much that they're apparently refusing to wear them for Thursday night's game against the Cowboys. Of course, no one should be shocked by this because the Redskins made it pretty clear that they hated the look when Nike originally unveiled it back in September 2016.

As matter of fact, the Redskins hated the look so much that they actually proposed a rule change in March that would allow teams to opt out of wearing their Color Rush uniforms. However, the rule was never voted on because the Redskins pulled it off the table before the spring league meeting.

Oh, and just in case you're wondering, here's what the Redskins all-gold uniform looks like.

#Redskins have decided to withdraw their proposal to let teams opt out of their "Color Rush" uniforms for Thursday night games. pic.twitter.com/yezJSsbW1v — Redskins SPORTalk (@SPORTalkSkins) March 28, 2017

To be honest, that's not horrible. I've seen worse Color Rush uniforms. By the way, if you're wondering why you're just hearing about this Color Rush controversy now, there's a good reason.

In 2016, the Redskins didn't have to worry about wearing their all-gold uniforms because they lucked out and weren't scheduled for a Color Rush game. The Redskins only played one Thursday game last season and that came on Thanksgiving when teams aren't required to wear their Color Rush jersey.

In 2015, the Redskins didn't have to wear a Color Rush uniform because they didn't have one yet. During that season, the Color Rush experiment was limited to the eight teams that volunteered to wear one (Buccaneers, Rams, Titans, Jaguars, Bills, Jets, Panthers, Cowboys).

Despite the fact that the Redskins hate their Color Rush uniform and might not ever wear it, you can still buy one at NFLShop.com. The weird thing here is that the Redskins didn't step in at some point in the design process and say, "Um, we really don't like the all-gold look, could you give us a different color?"

Although the Redskins are supposed to go all-gold on Thursday, it's looking more and more like that's not going to happen. According to former Redskins tight end Chris Cooley, who now works for the team's official radio network, Washington will be going with a... SURPRISE... all-burgundy look on Thursday.

The Redskins haven't worn that uniform combination since December 2009 when they lost to the Giants 45-12. They also wore it during a 23-6 loss to the Steelers in November 2008, so maybe they should leave the burgundy at home and go with the gold.

As for the Cowboys, there's no controversy with their uniform. Dallas was one of the first teams to unveil a Color Rush uniform back in 2015 and they've stuck with it since then. For Thursday's game, the Cowboys will be going all-white for the third straight year.

The Cowboys unveiled their all-white Color Rush uniforms in 2015. USATSI

Here's what the Color Rush uniform looks like from head-to-toe.

Cowboys Color Rush jerseys for tonight! Let's do this!!! #WeDemBoys pic.twitter.com/ii2N1FAr6L — Silas Schulze (@SilasSchulze) December 1, 2016

Call me crazy, but if the Redskins did wear gold, it seems like it might be hard to tell the two teams apart on TV. Not that the Cowboys would care about wearing a color that's similar to their opponents. Less than a week ago, the Cowboys and Chargers both wore blue for their Thanksgiving game.

Interesting with Chargers and Cowboys both wearing color jerseys. Cowboys in dark blue at home, Bolts in powders. pic.twitter.com/xhFVFJyRFP — rmayer (@rmayer2361) November 23, 2017

As for this week's game, the Redskins and Cowboys will kick off at 8:25 p.m. ET in a game that will air on both NBC and NFL Network. If you don't feel like watching on television, you can also stream the game on Amazon if you have a Prime subscription.

Finally, let's end with a shout out to this young lady, who not only bought a Redskins Color Rush jersey, but made it a Sean Taylor one. For the record, I'm actually hoping the Redskins go all gold.