On Thursday, the NFL released the full list of prospects who have been invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The list includes 329 names position by position, but where would you list do-it-all Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter? For the combine, he will be considered a defensive back.

In 2024, the Colorado star played 713 offensive snaps and 748 defensive snaps. As arguably the best player in this draft class, there's a looming debate regarding whether Hunter should primarily play wide receiver or cornerback at the next level. Hunter will likely get snaps on both sides of the ball, but it's hard to imagine he will be a full-time starter at receiver and cornerback like he was in Boulder.

Whichever position Hunter is asked to play, he has the potential to be a star. Not only did he win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season after recording 36 total tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions, but also won the Biletnikoff Award after catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hunter leaves college as the only player in FBS history to catch at least 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

With how intensely draft prospects are evaluated in Indianapolis, Hunter being listed as a defensive back is noteworthy. It may be his new full-time position. For CBS Sports' most recent mock drafts, click here.