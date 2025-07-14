Chicago Bears rookie Colston Loveland faces high expectations as the NFL Draft's first tight end off the board at No. 10 overall, but he missed OTAs following offseason shoulder surgery. The former Michigan star offered a brief injury update over the weekend during a youth football camp in Ann Arbor and expects to report for training camp after not participating in any on-field activities this offseason.

"It's been good. There haven't really been live bullets flying yet," Loveland said, via MLive.com. "We'll really know in camp once I get out there, doing a lot more stuff."

Loveland said he's continuing to "adapt" to his surroundings in Chicago and strengthen relationships within the organization with his new teammates.

First-year Bears coach Ben Johnson acknowledged last month the franchise would not rush Loveland back to play and will ensure he's ready to go at 100% before inserting him into the lineup. Loveland has been lifting weights, catching passes and learning the playbook since surgery, but still needs to regain strength to be game-ready.

Chicago is pairing Loveland with veteran Cole Kmet and offseason signing Durham Smythe in a deep room at tight end. Kmet is the Bears' longest-tenured player and has not missed a game in his NFL career since being drafted out of Notre Dame as a second-rounder in 2020.

Kmet recorded 47 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns last season, his lowest totals in terms of production since his rookie campaign. That's part of the reason the Bears secured Loveland with their top pick in April, supplying second-year quarterback and franchise player Caleb Williams with another weapon in the passing game.

When he's healthy, Loveland should get a high-volume number of targets provided how much Johnson utilized his tight ends during his previous stint as Detroit's offensive coordinator the last three seasons.

Loveland was an impact player on Michigan's 2023 national championship team with 45 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns before becoming the featured threat of last season's offense with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns.

"I would say, I think what I can gather, from the walk-throughs, from the meetings, is he's very professional, he takes everything seriously," Johnson said of Loveland this summer. "I think he's going to fit in really well once we start getting him to go full speed.

"I know (tight ends) coach (Jim) Dray has said to me, numerous times, how impressed he is for the types of questions he's asking at his young age."