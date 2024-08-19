Quarterback Colt McCoy announced on Monday that he's retiring from the NFL after 14 years and 56 games played. The 37-year-old apparently already has his next gig lined up, as NBC Sports announced that McCoy will serve as an analyst for their Big Ten Football coverage.

McCoy had a legendary career at the University of Texas, where he threw 112 touchdowns compared to 45 interceptions, and went 45-8 over his 53 career starts. He was the first quarterback in NCAA history to win 10 or more games in four seasons, and was Texas' first-ever four-time team MVP. His No. 12 was retired by the Longhorns the year after he left Austin.

"Football has been what I've done for 37 years. Three-years-old and I was the water boy on my dad's football team, and I've been around the game every day since," McCoy said in a YouTube video posted where he made his announcement.

"I never doubt that I didn't give my best foot forward, that I didn't work harder. I couldn't, I couldn't watch more tape, I couldn't do more."

McCoy was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He made eight starts his rookie season, going 2-6 with six touchdowns and nine interceptions. Over his career, McCoy also suited up for the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals. He retires with an 11-25 record as starter, and threw for a total of 7,975 yards, 34 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

McCoy remained a free agent through the 2023 season, and last played for the Cardinals in 2022. He recorded three 300-yard passing games over his NFL career, including a 392-yard, three-touchdown performance in a Week 13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts back in 2014 when he played for Washington.