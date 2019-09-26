Colt McCoy returns to practice as foot injury sidelines Redskins starter Case Keenum

The Redskins' quarterback situation has been thrown into flux. As Washington (and the entire NFL, really) eagerly waits for the Redskins to hand the keys to the offense over to first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, the team has added another quarterback to the mix as its current starter deals with an injury that prevented him from taking part in practice on Wednesday. Before anyone gets their hopes up, it does not sound like Haskins is on the verge of playing. But for the first time this season, a tiny window has opened up.

On Wednesday, Redskins starting quarterback Case Keenum missed practice with a foot injury. Also on Wednesday, one of the team's backup quarterbacks, Colt McCoy, made his return from a broken leg he suffered last season. He was listed as practicing in full, though the team only held a walkthrough rather than a full session. But according to Redskins coach Jay Gruden, if Keenum is unable to play on Sunday, it wouldn't be McCoy who would take over as the team's new starter -- it would be Haskins. However, Gruden also said that he expects Keenum to play on Sunday, which makes Haskins unlikely to start (told you not to get your hopes up).

Keenum, traded from Denver to Washington in the offseason, has started the first three games of the season. Until Week 3, he actually fared better than expected with a 69.1 completion percentage, 601 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. But it predictably all came crashing back down to earth against the Bears on Monday night when Keenum threw three interceptions and fumbled three times (he lost two), which prompted the Washington crowd to chant (in vain) for Haskins.

After the game, Gruden said he wouldn't be benching Keenum ahead of the team's matchup with Daniel Jones and the Giants on Sunday.

McCoy's return could be bad news for those hoping to see Haskins sooner rather than later. If Keenum continues to struggle, the Redskins could bench him, but instead of inserting Haskins into the starting lineup, they could give McCoy a turn first. That might not necessarily be a bad thing for Haskins' long-term development -- the team around the quarterback, regardless of who the quarterback is, is downright terrible -- but the fact remains that the Redskins will continue to be one of the league's least interesting teams until they put the rookie in under center. McCoy won't solve anything.

Maybe it'll happen on Sunday if Keenum's foot proves to be more troublesome than expected and McCoy isn't ready for live game action, but at this point, it seems like the wait for Haskins will continue for a little while longer.