The revenge game that none of us expected is on for Sunday Night Football. With Daniel Jones dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries, the New York Giants are turning to Colt McCoy to start in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones had officially been listed as questionable for the matchup and was a limited participant throughout the week of practice, but New York is seemingly going to take it slow with their franchise signal-caller.

With McCoy under center, this now sets the primetime stage for him to take on a Browns organization that selected him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft and where he spent three seasons. With offensive coordinator Jason Garrett unable to call plays for this game due to a positive COVID-19 test, there's even a bit more substance to the revenge narrative as tight end coach Freddie Kitchens will now call plays for McCoy. Kitchens, of course, spent two seasons (2018-19) with the Browns, the final year serving as the club's head coach.

McCoy won't be coming into this game cold as he just needed to fill in for Jones back in Week 13. He did so splendidly and helped the Giants put together arguably the biggest upset of the season, beating the Seahawks in Seattle, 17-12. In that win, the 11-year pro threw for 105 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

"I think he did a lot of things well," Joe Judge said of McCoy this week, via the official team website. "First off, I love the way he just controlled the flow of the game, the tempo of the game. Colt was on the line of scrimmage, identifying what the defense was in, putting us in the right place, made some big plays for us down the stretch with some key completions to continue drives. He did a good job when he had to go ahead and check from a run to a pass or vice versa. I thought just his experience really showed up in that game."

This start will be the 30th of McCoy's career and Judge seems pretty confident in trotting him out there against Cleveland.

"The biggest thing he's very good at is Colt's a very positive guy," Judge said. "He's a competitor and he's a very positive guy. He understands the flow of we're always getting ready for a 60-minute game. If things aren't going well initially, you're never going to hear him complain or tap out. He's very committed to the process. Any adjustments you have to make, Colt's a smart dude. He's always in tune to talking on the sideline about, 'Hey, what do you guys think about maybe changing this up?' or 'Do you want to stick with this?' He may come back and say, 'Hey, I like this play, call it again.' Colt's very, very mentally into the game. That carries over and really gets the rest of the guys involved as well."

The NFL odds over at William Hill Sportsbook had this game open at Browns -3.5 and it stood at Browns -6 on Saturday before this report came down. From that perspective, it will be intriguing to see how the lines shift with a new QB reportedly under center.

From a playoff standpoint, this game is critical to both clubs. The Browns, who currently sit as the No. 5 seed in the AFC, are looking to maintain their playoff position while the Giants, at 5-8, are just one game behind the Washington Football Team for first place in the NFC East.