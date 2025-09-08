The San Francisco 49ers and starting right tackle Colton McKivitz have agreed to a new deal to keep the offensive lineman in town through the 2028 season, his agents told ESPN. The three-year, $45 million contract extension includes $27 million in guaranteed money. McKivitz was in the last year of his original deal and would have become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

The contract is a relative bargain for the 49ers. It pays McKivitz an average of $15 million per year, which is the exact amount his former backup, Jaylon Moore, is set to earn with the Kansas City Chiefs after he departed in the offseason. According to Spotrac, McKivitz's average salary will rank in a tie for the 15th-highest among right tackles.

McKivitz said just last week that he had his sights set on locking up his long-term future in San Francisco.

"I think it's pretty open right now," McKivitz said. "Nothing crazy is going on but both sides have said that we want to be here, which I do. I love playing here. I love being a part of this team, and they've reciprocated that. So when it does come, I'd be excited for it, but we'll see."

McKivitz was the 49ers' highest-graded lineman in the season opening win over the division rival Seattle Seahawks. He received the highest PFF blocking grade on the team after he allowed just one pressure over 76 offensive snaps.

Now in his sixth year in San Francisco, McKivitz has developed into a stalwart on the right side of the offensive line. He started all 34 games over the last two seasons and played every snap of Sunday's opener against the Seahawks. The former fifth-round pick out of West Virginia has made at least one start in every year of his pro career dating back to 2020.

49ers front office active early in season

The McKivitz deal is one of many from the 49ers since the start of the season. The franchise agreed on Monday to a one-year contract with free agent wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, worth up to $5 million. Bourne had been viewed as a potential San Francisco target for weeks after being released by the New England Patriots. The 49ers were in need of another offensive weapon after tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Jauan Jennings suffered hamstring and shoulder injuries, respectively, on Sunday.

Jennings and the 49ers had just agreed to a reworked contract before his injury. The sides reportedly agreed last Wednesday to place an additional $4 million in playing time incentives into his deal with the understanding that he will become a free agent at the end of the year. Jennings had been looking for a new deal and requested a trade earlier in the offseason after turning down a multi-year offer.