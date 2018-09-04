Colton Underwood, a former tight end with Chargers and Raiders, will be the next 'Bachelor'
Underwood has already appeared on 'The Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise'
Colton Underwood spent three seasons attempting to find an NFL team. Now, he's preparing for this third season of attempting to find a wife.
ABC announced Tuesday on "Good Morning America" that Season 23 of "The Bachelor" will premiere in January, and when it does, Underwood will be the featured man.
Underwood is no stranger to dating shows. He finished fourth on this year's edition of "The Bachelorette" and appeared in season five (2014) of "Bachelor in Paradise," where he was romantically linked to former "Bachelor" contestant Tia Booth. He also briefly dated former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.
As the main man on "The Bachelor," he'll finally get to whittle down a pool of interested women in hopes of ultimately proposing marriage to the final contestant.
"That's what I'm looking for … being engaged and then getting married shortly after that," Underwood said, per People. "I'm very excited. Third time's the charm -- that's what they say, right? That's what I'm hoping for!"
Originally an undrafted free agent signing of the then-San Diego Chargers in 2014, Underwood spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad. The 6-foot-3 tight end, who played college ball at Illinois State, also briefly spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders, never appearing in a regular-season game.
