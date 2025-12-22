Teams streaking in opposite directions will meet on 'Monday Night Football' as the San Francisco 49ers visit the Indianapolis Colts. The Niners (10-4) have won four straight, all of them coming by multiple scores, including a 37-24 win over Tennessee in Week 15. The Colts (8-6), meanwhile, are riding a four-game losing streak and fell to Seattle, 18-16, last week. Quarterback Philip Rivers, who came out of retirement last week following Daniel Jones' Achilles injury, will start again for the Colts with rookie Riley Leonard backing him up. Cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) is out for Indianapolis.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The latest 49ers vs. Colts odds from DraftKings Sportsbook have San Francisco as the 5.5-point road favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before making any Colts vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's projection model.

49ers vs. Colts spread 49ers -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook 49ers vs. Colts over/under 46 points 49ers vs. Colts money line 49ers -262, Colts +213

Why the 49ers can cover

The Niners have covered in each contest of their four-game win streak, while Brock Purdy is 5-1 ATS this season. San Fran also has a huge primetime advantage when it comes to the spread, as it has covered in all three such games this year, while Indy is 0-5 ATS over its last five under the bright lights of primetime. Despite batting major injuries all year, the Niners still rank among the top four in both third-down offense and passing offense. The Colts' offense should have difficulty keeping up with the 49ers as Indianapolis has scored 20 or fewer points in four straight games.

Why the Colts can cover

The Colts have owned this series recently, winning five straight overall matchups and going 9-3 over the last dozen home meetings. Indy controls the trenches, leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns while ranking second by allowing just 3.7 yards per rush. The ground game is already a struggle for the 49ers, who rank 31st with 3.5 yards per carry, and Rivers should find more success in his second week back. He's had a full week in the practice facility, is at home instead of a hostile environment like Seattle, and the Niners rank dead last in the NFL in defensive sacks.

