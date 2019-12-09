Colts' Adam Vinatieri to reportedly undergo season-ending knee surgery, headed to injured reserve
It's likely the end of an era in Indianapolis
The final scene might be now closing on an NFL legend, with the Indianapolis Colts reportedly readying to place kicker Adam Vinatieri on injured reserve, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Vinatieri has been battling a knee injury recently that finally saw him ruled out of the eventual Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it appears he won't return in 2019.
As it stands, the verdict is out on if the 46-year-old future Hall of Fame kicker will return at all.
