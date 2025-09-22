The 3-0 Indianapolis Colts are adding a veteran to their secondary, as cornerback Mike Hilton agreed to terms with the team, per multiple reports. Hilton was a major contributor for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, and brings plenty of experience working the nickel.

Hilton reunites with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who coached HIlton for four seasons in Cincinnati. That includes the Bengals' run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, where Hilton recorded 13 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception in four postseason contests.

The 31-year-old defensive back recorded 13 interceptions and 56 passes defensed over 123 career games played. Hilton recorded 283 tackles, 24 passes defensed and six interceptions over the last four seasons with the Bengals. He signed with the Miami Dolphins this summer, but was released prior to the regular season.

Hilton is a welcomed addition to this defense, as star cornerback Kenny Moore suffered a calf injury during the 41-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Per NFL Media, the injury will keep Moore sidelined a couple of weeks. The Colts already have Jaylon Jones and Justin Walley on injured reserve, and Charvarius Ward missed Week 2 due to a concussion.

Through three weeks, the Colts passing defense ranks No. 8 in the NFL with 178.3 passing yards allowed per game. Indy is off to its first 3-0 start since the 2009 season, which was the last time the Colts made the Super Bowl.