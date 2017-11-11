Colts' Andrew Luck reportedly goes to Europe to seek treatment on shoulder

Andrew Luck's search for a solution to his injured shoulder has apparently taken him across the Atlantic.

According to ESPN's Mike Wells and Chris Mortensen, as the Colts prepare for their Week 10 game against the Steelers on Sunday, Luck is in Europe seeking treatment. It's not known what type of treatment Luck is searching for, but ESPN wrote that "Luck is in the rehab process of trying to get his shoulder balanced."

Luck isn't the first NFL player or professional athlete to head to Europe to help an injury recovery. So did ex-Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (reportedly, anyway) when he was dealing with his neck issues. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant also did too. So, while it's definitely not a common move, it's not incredibly unusual.

Luck had shoulder surgery last January and began training camp on the PUP list. But the plan was for him to return for the start of the regular season. That never happened. He won't play at all this season after landing on injured reserve earlier this month. At the time, Luck said that he's "very optimistic" about his future.

"I wish I was better and 100 percent this season, but that's not the case," Luck said, via the team's website. "I know I'll be better from this. I know I'll be a better quarterback, teammate, person and player from this, and I'm excited for the future."

But don't let those optimistic comments distract you from the fact that the Colts completely botched Luck's prime, as our Will Brinson recently chronicled. Luck initially suffered the injury in 2015. It's 2017 now and Luck isn't just dealing with a lingering injury, he's been sidelined by it all season. Now, he's reportedly in Europe looking for an answer there.

Hopefully he finds what he's looking for because the NFL -- not just the Colts -- is better off with Luck healthy.