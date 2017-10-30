Colts announce Andrew Luck out for Week 9, but it doesn't seem like he'll play at all
Luck has been out all year after offseason shoulder surgery
It's starting to sound a whole lot like Andrew Luck won't wind up playing at all this season. Colts coach Chuck Pagano announced on Monday that Luck will once again not practice this week, and will not play in Week 9, either.
Based on his follow-up comments, it seems like the Colts are going to err on the side on extreme caution here.
Luck, of course, has been out all year after having offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. He was taken off the physically unable to perform list prior to the start of the regular season but has not made it to a questionable or even doubtful designation for any game this year; he's been listed as out, with no chance of playing, every week.
Given the Colts' 2-6 record, status as the last place team in the AFC South, and the fact that the Colts have indicated several times that Luck would need multiple weeks of practice before getting back on the field, it sure seems like we'll be seeing a lot of Jacoby Brissett the rest of the way.
Indy's next four games are against the Texans, Steelers, Titans, and Jaguars, and unless they go 4-0 in that stretch, it's incredibly difficult to see a playoff run in the future. They should let Luck rest his shoulder and hope he comes back fully healthy in 2018.
