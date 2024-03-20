Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson went from quarterback to community helper last week. He helped out a man from Indianapolis whose car broke down on the side of the highway.

Richardson noticed a car pulled over and sprung into action. The second-year QB made sure the driver, Parker Suddeth, was OK, but went even further when he gave him a ride to a mechanic. Richardson also gave the driver money and drove Suddeth back to his car.

The driver said he was trying for 20 minutes to get someone's attention, but no one stopped until Richardson did. Suddeth did not know who Richardson was and did not realize he was being helped by the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I was walking up and down the interstate and trying to wave people down," Suddeth said (via Fox 59). "Anybody with a box truck, a work truck, anything."

Suddeth had a flat tire, and neither he or Richardson had the right tools to fix it, so they headed to an auto body shop. Richardson had $200 cash on him and gave it to Suddeth to help fix the vehicle.

When Suddeth got in Richardson's car, he still did not know he was being assisted by an NFL player. But then they started talking.

"I asked, 'Hey, what do you do for a living?'" Suddeth said. "He said, 'I'm a football player.' I said, 'Really?' He said, 'Ya, I play for the Colts.' And I looked him up and I said, 'You're the quarterback for the Colts.' Wow, I guess I'm a fan now."

Once Suddeth realized who had helped him, the two posed for photos together.

Suddeth posted about the interaction on social media, to which Richardson replied, "My guy! Weird way to make a new friend, rooting for ya my dude!"

Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5 that cut his rookie year short. Before being sidelined, he threw for 577 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception while adding 25 attempts for 136 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground.

He resumed throwing in February, and the Colts are optimistic he will be healthy for the start of the 2024 season.