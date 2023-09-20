Days after leaving Week 2's win over the Texans due to self-reported concussion symptoms, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson remains out of practice, per head coach Shane Steichen. It's possible Richardson will progress to the point of taking the field before Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, as CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports, but his status remains unclear.

Richardson, who's yet to be ruled out against Baltimore, was in the midst of a career day with the Colts on Sunday. Unfortunately, he couldn't complete the game, leaving for the locker room in the second quarter after rushing for two touchdowns on the afternoon. The Colts listed Richardson as questionable to return after being treated for a concussion, turning to backup Gardner Minshew.

Richardson has played two games in his NFL career, leaving both contests with injuries at some point in the game. He had two rushing touchdowns in the first six minutes of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, becoming the first quarterback with three rushing touchdowns within his first two career games since Daunte Culpepper in 1999-2000.

Both of Richardson's touchdown runs were 15-plus yards, the first quarterback to accomplish that feat since Michael Vick in Week 13 of the 2022 season.