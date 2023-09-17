Anthony Richardson was in the midst of a career day with the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, he won't be able to complete the game in Week 2 as the rookie quarterback has been ruled out with a concussion, CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirms.

Richardson, who rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter, headed to the locker room in the second quarter with concussion-like symptoms. The Colts listed Richardson as questionable to return after being treated for a concussion, and turned to backup Gardner Minshew.

Richardson has played two games in his NFL career, leaving both contests with injuries at some point in the game. He had two rushing touchdowns in the first six minutes of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, becoming the first quarterback with three rushing touchdowns within his first two career games since Daunte Culpepper in 1999-2000.

Both of Richardson's touchdown runs were 15-plus yards, the first quarterback to accomplish that feat since Michael Vick in Week 13 of the 2022 season.