Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. has recovered from a right shoulder setback, according to ESPN's Stephen Holder. This comes just days before the Colts are set to report to training camp next week.

Richardson has had a history of shoulder injuries as he underwent season-ending surgery to repair an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in 2023. Last month, the former first-round pick missed the final two weeks of the Colts' offseason workouts due to soreness in that same shoulder.

Per Holder, the Colts thought Richardson's shoulder soreness required rest to fix the problem. In recent weeks, Richardson has reportedly been spending time in Florida working with his personal coaches in an effort to improve his velocity ahead of training camp.

Richardson will be fully evaluated when he reports to training camp later this month. Indianapolis players are required to report to training camp by Tuesday. As training camp progresses, it's reportedly possible that Richardson could held on "pitch count" in an effort to avoid tiring out his shoulder.

This is expected to be a very important summer for Richardson as he will be battling former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones for the starting job. Jones signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts in the offseason.

In 2024, Richardson completed just 47.7% of his passes for 1,814 yards to go along with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Richardson also rushed for 499 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games.

Richardson missed four games as a result of multiple injuries and missed two additional games after he voluntarily removed himself from a game for one play against the Houston Texans. The Colts ended up briefly replacing Richardson with veteran signal caller Joe Flacco before Richardson ultimately reclaimed the starting job late in the season.