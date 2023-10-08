Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday's game against the Titans with a shoulder injury, marking the third time in five weeks the first-round draft pick has been forced to the sidelines.

Richardson stayed on the ground after falling on his right shoulder while being tackled by Tennessee's Harold Landry in the second quarter. He was then escorted to the locker room for further evaluation, with backup Gardner Minshew taking over under center.

The Colts officially ruled Richardson questionable to return after his exit.

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 56.9 YDs 479 TD 3 INT 1 YD/Att 6.65 View Profile

Drafted fourth overall this spring, the Florida product previously sat out Week 3 with a concussion suffered the week prior. He also briefly left the Colts' season opener with an apparent lower-leg injury suffered late in Indianapolis' loss to the Jaguars.

Minshew filled in as the team's starting QB against the Ravens, guiding Indy to an upset victory. He helped the Colts carry a tight lead into halftime against the rival Titans on Sunday, while Richardson left having gone 9 of 12 for 98 yards through the air.