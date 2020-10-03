Nick Foles is back. The Chicago Bears looked like they were about to drop their first game of the 2020 NFL season in Week 3, but then coach Matt Nagy finally pulled the trigger on a quarterback change, inviting Foles to take over for Mitchell Trubisky and watching as the former Philadelphia Eagles hero cruised his way to a comeback victory. This Sunday might provide even more drama, with Foles set to make his 2020 debut as Chicago's starter -- and against former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, no less.

Is Reich right to be worried for his Indianapolis Colts, who beat up on the New York Jets in Week 3 but will now be up against a more formidable foe? Or is Philip Rivers actually the QB to be talking about after his efficient performance in a second straight win? We'll find out soon enough.

With Patriots-Chiefs postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, this game has been rescheduled for the late afternoon window. Here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for the Week 4 showdown:

Prediction

This one has the makings of an ugly game, for several reasons. First, neither Foles nor Rivers has ever been immune to sloppy, turnover-filled days. Compounding that is the fact both Chicago and Indy are coming in with solid pass defenses, the Bears owning the NFL's best in terms of completion percentage allowed (56.7) and the Colts leading the league in yards allowed and total interceptions. In other words, if you're revved up to start either Foles or Rivers in fantasy, you might want to think twice.

Which team, then, is better positioned to come out on top in a close, perhaps low-scoring affair? Talent-wise, Indianapolis (2-1) probably has the advantage, even though the Bears (3-0) enter with the better record. Their trenches, in particular, should set them up well to pound the ball on the ground, then allow Rivers to play it safe with lots of quick throws. And yet, beyond Xavier Rhodes, who picked on Sam Darnold during Indy's blowout win, the Colts can still be beaten in the secondary, and Foles likes to air it out. Plus, his magical journey is just too darn wild to overlook.

Pick: Bears 19, Colts 17

