Sunday's game between the Browns and Colts will truly be a battle of the trenches, as the Browns' top-ranked rushing attack will face the Colts' fourth-ranked run defense. Cleveland's success on the ground has largely contributed to the team's 3-1 start, while Indianapolis' stout run defense is a significant reason why the Colts have won three straight games.

Despite their early success, the Browns are 2.5-point underdogs against the visiting Colts, according to William Hill Sportsbook, with the point total being set at 47.5 points.

Before we break down Sunday's game, here's how you can follow the action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

With Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb expected to be out several weeks with a knee injury, the bulk of Cleveland's carries are expected to go to four-year veteran Kareem Hunt, who has rushed for 275 yards thus far while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Hunt will also look to make plays in the passing game for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who enters Sunday's game with a solid 7-2 touchdown/interception ratio. Mayfield and the Browns' passing game, a unit that features Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, will have their work cut out for them against the Colts' top-ranked pass defense.

The Browns' defense will also have their work cut out for them against a well-balanced Colts offense. Quarterback Phillip Rivers has spread the ball around, as the Colts have five players who have caught at least six passes. The Colts' offense has also received solid contributions from rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, who has rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns over the Colts' last three games while averaging nearly 4.1 yards per carry. The Colts' defense has been anchored by Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard and a secondary that has already recorded seven interceptions thus far.

Prediction

This game may come down to turnovers. While his defense has forced its share of turnovers, Rivers, who led the NFL in interceptions last season, has already thrown three interceptions this season. If the Browns' pass rush, led by Myles Garrett, can force Rivers into some hasty decisions, it could lead to some easy points for the home team. The Browns' second-ranked red zone offense should also have success against the Colts' 19th ranked red zone defense. It won't be pretty, but look for the Browns to improve to 4-1 for the first time since 1994.

Score: Browns 24, Colts 20