Colts at Buccaneers prediction, odds: How to watch on CBS and CBS All-Access for cross-conference clash

As the final quarter of the 2019 NFL season approaches, we're also getting closer and closer to the playoff picture taking shape. Two teams technically still in the hunt will be desperate to stay afloat when they go head to head on Sunday, as both the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are vying for last breaths in their respective conferences.

Before we reveal why the Colts are set to snap their two-game losing streak and reignite postseason hopes, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine odds: Buccaneers -3; O/U 47

Preview

The Colts (6-6) appeared to be clear-cut AFC South front-runners after the first two months of the season, quickly moving past Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement to open 5-2 with big upsets over contenders like the Chiefs and Texans. Since then, however, they've lost four of their last five, with QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Marlon Mack, and WR T.Y. Hilton among those banged up along the way. You can blame the injuries, but no matter what, Indy's offensive production of late has not been pretty, with Frank Reich's squad scoring 17 or fewer points in four of the Colts' last six games. Back-to-back divisional defeats, fueled in part by Adam Vinatieiri's stark decline as a kicker, have sunk them to third in the South, with their primary target perhaps now an AFC wild card.

The Buccaneers (5-7), unlike Indy, aren't really in playoff consideration, even if their record mathematically says they still are. That's mainly because Tampa doesn't have the benefit of playing behind two other inconsistent teams in the NFC South, but also because the Bucs simply waited too long to string together victories. Their two-game streak over Atlanta and Jacksonville is promising, in some ways, but foundational issues haven't gone away. Chief among them: QB Jameis Winston, while a weekly threat to drop 300 yards on an opponent, is more prone to turnovers than ever before. Tampa's secondary is also leaky as can be, offsetting the fact the team actually boasts a solid rush defense.

Prediction

The popular pick is Tampa Bay, and it's understandable. The Bucs have won two straight. The Colts have lost two straight. Tampa is at home. T.Y. Hilton is still hurting. But the Colts finally can't do much worse at kicker after bringing in a temporary, if not long-term, Vinatieiri replacement. They're bound to luck into a Winston turnover or two. And Brissett shouldn't have any trouble airing the ball out under sunny skies against that Tampa "D." Frank Reich needs to have this one, and his guys are capable of taking it.

Pick: Colts 28, Buccaneers 24

