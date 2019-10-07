Colts at Chiefs: Live updates, game stats, highlights for key AFC clash on 'Sunday Night Football'

After watching Russell Wilson submit a nearly flawless quarterbacking display on Thursday night, all eyes shift to Patrick Mahomes as he looks to hold off the Seahawks quarterback in the early, but intriguing MVP race. The Chiefs quarterback's task on Sunday night? Taking apart a Colts defense that just got shredded by Derek Carr a week ago and ranked 31st in DVOA entering Week 5. It's the kind of matchup Mahomes needs to take advantage of he's going to seriously flirt with making history by becoming the first quarterback ever to throw for 6,000 yards in a single season, which he's currently on pace to do, by the way.

Below, we'll be bringing you live updates of the Colts-Chiefs game with a live blog. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways style recap, so be sure to check back later.

How to watch

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.