The Las Vegas Raiders remain alive in the AFC playoff race after a thrilling last-second victory over the New York Jets, sitting one spot behind the Indianapolis Colts for the final playoff spot in the conference. Indianapolis survived last week against a resurgent Houston Texans team, remaining tied with the Tennessee Titans for the division lead even though Tennessee holds the tiebreaker based on best win percentage in division games. The Colts currently hold the No. 7 seed in the conference, making their Week 14 game against the Raiders a must-win contest for both teams.

Which of these teams will take over the final playoff spot in the conference? Can the Colts re-take the AFC South lead with a win and a Titans loss? We'll find out soon, but here's everything you need to know for this AFC showdown with huge playoff implications.

Prediction

Latest Odds: Colts -2.5 Bet Now

The Colts continue to be one of the most perplexing teams in the NFL despite their 8-4 record. DeForest Buckner getting back in the lineup played a huge role last week in making Indianapolis' defense elite again, as the Colts allowed just 20 points and recorded five sacks against the Texans -- one week after allowing 45 points and having just one sack against the Titans. Indianapolis is fourth in the league in yards per attempt allowed and seventh in the NFL in rushing yards per game allowed. The Colts offense hasn't been spectacular, but T.Y. Hilton has averaged six catches for 95.5 yards over the last two games, catching two touchdowns. His presence will be big against a Raiders offense that is in the bottom 10 in the league in passing yards allowed.

The Raiders defense has allowed 48.8% of their drives to result in a offensive score, the worst in the NFL. The 2.72 points allowed per drive is the second-most in the league. The Raiders' pass defense has allowed 310.8 pass yards a game, which is the most in the NFL. Vegas has clearly struggled on that side of the ball, allowing 35.3 points per game over the last three contests. They have allowed 48.3% of third downs to be converted (fourth-highest percentage in the NFL) and 85.7% of fourth downs to be converted (second-highest percentage in the league). Vegas will have to be better against an offense that only converts 36.8% of third downs (fourth-worst in the NFL).

If the Colts defense can contain Darren Waller -- who has 27.9% of the Raiders' targets this season -- they will be in a good position to beat the Raiders. Vegas is just 1-2 when Waller has fewer than four catches, being outscored 91-63. The Raiders will have to get Waller involved early against the Colts swarming defense. This game is a toss up, but I'll give a very slight edge to Indy.

Pick: Colts 23, Raiders 20

