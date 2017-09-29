Colts at Seahawks in Week 4: Picks, how to watch and stream on NFL Sunday

For different reasons, the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks have been two of the NFL's most disappointing teams through the first four weeks of the season. Indianapolis' issues start with injured quarterback Andrew Luck , who has yet to see the field, and his absence goes a long way in explaining an offense that ranks dead last in the league, just behind the likes of San Francisco and Cleveland (take a moment to let that sink in).

Meanwhile, the Seahawks' woes start with an offensive line incapable of protecting Russell Wilson and now extend to the other side of the ball; after years of domination, Seattle's defense has been decidedly ordinary this season. According to Football Outsiders' metrics, the unit ranks 18th overall. And while they're 11th in pass defense, only two teams -- the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars -- are worse at stopping the run.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Sunday night's matchup.

Andrew Luck ain't walking through that door (not yet, anyway)

Luck, the first-overall pick in 2012 who led the Colts to three straight 11-win seasons before injuries and inconsistency led to back-to-back 8-8 records, is hoping to finally return to practice next week. This after he missed training camp and preseason while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

For now, Jacoby Brissett remains the starter. The New England Patriots traded Brissett to Indy in exchange for wideout Phillip Dorsett just before the season. And after one forgettable start by Scott Tolzien in the opener, the Colts turned to Brissett, the second-year quarterback out of NC State Wolfpack who started two games in New England last season while Tom Brady was suspended and after Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.

The Colts had a chance to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Brissett's debut, but a late interception sealed Indy's fate. A week later, Brissett's athleticism shone through and the Colts outlasted the still-winless Cleveland Browns .

"Brissett's done a great job in a very short time," Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano said. "He had experience in New England (with the Patriots), but this was (about) learning a new system and terminology. That's hard."

But unlike the Colts' previous two games, Sunday's get-together will be on the road in one of the NFL's loudest stadiums: CenturyLink Field.

"Bring earmuffs to practice this week because we're going to have the noise blaring," Pagano told reporters. "(The Seahawks fans) make it tough to operate on offense."

About that Seahawks defense

Last season, the Seahawks allowed a league-low 3.4 yards per carry. Through three games this season that number has skyrocketed to 5.3, which ranks dead last and goes a long way in explaining why this group ranks 30th against the run. It's also why 34-year-old Frank Gore is the biggest issue facing this unit, which would have been a preposterous notion just a few months ago. But here we are.

"Different mistakes, but we've made a couple big mistakes and they've really cost us," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. "Really fine running backs have been able to take advantage of it and really maximize them. We made an error and we misread a formation and didn't hit it just right on the run play and the ball got out. ...

"We're concerned, yeah, we're concerned in that we don't want that to happen anymore. We want to get rid of that."

The Tennessee Titans ' DeMarco Murray ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run last Sunday, and the week before that, San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde had a 61-yard run. Last season, the longest run against the Seahawks' defense was 34 yards.

"It's just bad ball, it's just bad defense, bad fits," Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright said of those two long runs, via ESPN.com. "It's so easy, but sometimes out there you just make mistakes and it happens. We get paid a lot to not make those mistakes. This defense is No. 1 in the past few years for a reason, so we've got to get rid of that."

Who will win?

The Seahawks are 13-point home favorites and all eight of the CBSSports.com experts are picking Seattle to win, including Pete Prisco, who likes the Seahawks to roll, 31-10:

This was supposed to be Andrew Luck against Russell Wilson, but it's Jacoby Brissett against the Legion of Boom. Brissett played well last week against the Browns, but this is a big step up in talent. The Seahawks have to be steaming at 1-2. This is when they start to turn it around. Blowout.

You can check out the rest of our picks here.