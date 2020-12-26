Two AFC teams fighting for playoff positioning face off this Sunday, as the Indianapolis Colts (10-4) travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3). The Colts are riding a three-game win streak and most recently took down the Houston Texans by a score of 27-20. The Steelers on the other hand are in panic mode. After beginning the season 11-0, they have lost three straight games -- including Monday night's 27-17 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals. Divisional supremacy is still up in the air for both of these teams, so this is an important late-season matchup where both teams are looking to build some momentum for themselves.

The Steelers lead the all-time series against the Colts 19-6 and have won the past six matchups. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff.

All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Latest Odds: Indianapolis Colts -1.5 Bet Now

This line experienced some big-time movement. On Sunday night, this line reopened at Steelers -2.5. After the Steelers' embarrassing "Monday Night Football" loss, however, the line reopened at Colts -1.5 on Tuesday morning, where it remained throughout the week.

The pick: Colts -1.5. The Steelers are 0-4 against the spread in their past four games since starting 8-2 against the spread. In each of their past three matchups, they wouldn't have even covered a seven-point teaser! They have scored fewer than 20 points in four straight games, which is tied with the New York Giants for the longest active streak in the NFL. As for the Colts, they have covered in four straight road games and have benefitted from the emergence of rookie running back Jonathan Taylor. He's aiming for his third game in a row on the road with over 125 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. I don't like that Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith is out and that Anthony Castonzo is listed as questionable, but I'm still leaning towards taking Indy.

Over/Under 44.5

The total reopened at 46 on Monday morning, but dropped all the way to 44.5 by Tuesday morning. It then bounced around between 44.5 and 45.

The pick: Over 44.5. While the Steelers have a talented defense, the Colts have scored 26 or more points in six straight games, which is tied with the Buffalo Bills for the longest active streak in the NFL. I know that the Steelers have been struggling to score as of late, but I'm leaning towards the Over since this is the third-lowest total currently listed at William Hill.

Player props

T.Y. Hilton total receiving yards: Over 55.5 (-115). Hilton has been on a tear as of late. He has recorded at least 71 yards receiving in each of the past four games and is also averaging one touchdown per game over that span. This line seems a little low to me.

Jonathan Taylor total rushing yards: Over 53.5 (-115). This is another prop I think is a tad too low, as Taylor has rushed for at least 54 yards in eight out of 11 starts this season. He has received at least 13 rushes over his last four games played, so I think he will get enough volume to surpass this total.

Ben Roethlisberger total passing yards: Under 273.5 (-115). Roethlisberger hasn't thrown for 200 yards in two straight matchups now, and I haven't seen anything indicating that will change against a tough Colts defense.