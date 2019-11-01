Colts at Steelers prediction: How to watch, stream Week 9 AFC game on CBS, CBS All Access

Mike Tomlin is well aware of what's at stake entering Sunday's home game against the Indianapolis Colts. A win, and Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers can move to .500 at the season's midway point, a mark that seemed nearly unattainable after Pittsburgh's 0-3 and 1-4 start to the season.

To get to .500, however, the Steelers, who have won consecutive games for the first time this season following wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, will have to beat an Indianapolis team that is 5-2 and in first place in the AFC South division.

"And to be able to (have an opportunity to get to .500 at the midway point) where we've come from at the course of this journey, I think, is significant," Tomlin said during his weekly press conference. "By no means are we throwing a pep rally, but we're in the midst of a fight and one that we've kinda got it moving in the right direction, so that makes this week a really big one."

Before we breakdown Sunday's big game, here's some information with regard to how fans can follow the action.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3 | Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Following Andrew Luck's sudden retirement, the Colts have turned to Jacoby Brissett, a four-year veteran who started 15 games for Indianapolis during the 2017 season. Brissett has enjoyed a sterling start to the season, as he has completed 64.5 percent of his passes thus far with a 14:3 touchdown to interception ratio. While T.Y. Hilton has been his favorite target, Brissett -- who nearly upset the heavily favored Steelers during the 2017 regular season -- has found a rapport with tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle, who have combined to catch 37 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns. The Colts' passing game has been complemented by running back Marlon Mack, who has rushed for 590 yards and three scores this season while averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Among the Colts' strengths on offense is their efficiency on third and fourth downs and in the red zone. Indianapolis is 10th in the NFL on third-down conversions, first in fourth-down conversions (7-of-8 thus far) and are third in the league in red zone efficiency, having scored touchdowns on 16 of their 24 trips to the red zone.

While they're not a dominant group, the Colts' defense has mostly been good enough during the first half of the season. The unit is led by veteran edge rusher Justin Houston, who leads Indianapolis with five sacks. Linebacker Darius Leonard, last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year, is second on the team with 38 tackles. He also has two sacks and one interception through seven games.

Indianapolis' defense, a unit that has recorded just four interceptions this season, is just 16th in the league with 19 sacks entering Sunday's game. They're also 15th in the NFL in total yards allowed.

Like the Colts, the Steelers have had to overcome the loss of their franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, who suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2. They then had to rely on Devlin Hodges in Los Angeles in Week 6 after fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph sustained a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens. While Hodges delivered a win in his first NFL start, Rudolph was back under center this past Monday night, throwing a pair of touchdown passes as Pittsburgh scored 24 unanswered points after falling behind early, 14-0.

Rudolph, who has completed 63.8 percent of his passes with a 9:3 touchdown to interception ratio, has gained a quick rapport with rookie receiver Diontae Johnson, who is tied for the team lead with three touchdown receptions. Johnson's emergence has helped open things up for JuJu Smith-Schuster, who recorded his first 100-yard receiving performance of the season in Monday's win over the Dolphins. James Conner, who endured a slow start to the season, rushed for 145 yards and a score against Miami while earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

While Conner suffered a shoulder injury near the end of Monday night's win, he is expected to play in Sunday's game. Pittsburgh's offense will also welcome back running back Jaylen Samuels, who missed the team's last two games after having his knee scoped. Rookie running back Benny Snell, who played well in Samuels' absence, will likely miss at least two weeks after reportedly having surgery on his meniscus.

The real story of the 2019 Steelers has been what's transpired on the defensive side of the ball. After horrific showings in their first two games of the season, Pittsburgh traded away next year's first-round pick to Miami in exchange for free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has been an instant hit in the Steelers' defense. Fitzpatrick, who picked off two passes against his former team on Monday night, has helped Pittsburgh's defense move up to No. 1 in the NFL in fumbles recovered (nine) and No. 2 in the NFL in interceptions (10). Pittsburgh's defense has also received a boost from rookie linebacker Devin Bush, who leads the team in tackles (59) and fumble recoveries (four). He also has two interceptions and one fumble return for a score. T.J. Watt is enjoying another stellar season, as he leads the team with six sacks and three forced fumbles.

When it comes to the kicking games, 46-year-old Adam Vinatieri is 11 of 15 on field goal attempts and 13 of 17 on point-after attempts this season. In last Sunday's two-point victory over the Denver Broncos, Vinatieri made up for a missed extra point by kicking two field goals of over 50 yards.

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh's kicker since the 2015 season, has returned to Pro Bowl form following a rocky 2018 season. He's 13/14 on field goal attempts this season and has made each of his 15 point-after attempts.

Prediction

The Steelers will be in trouble Sunday if their offense continues to warm up to the competition. While I'm picking Pittsburgh to win a close one at home, Pittsburgh's offense needs to find their rhythm early against an Indianapolis team that is built to play with a lead.