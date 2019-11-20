Colts at Texans prediction: How to watch, stream key AFC South matchup on Thursday night

Week 12 in the NFL begins with a key divisional showdown between the Colts and Texans. The Colts, after dropping two games, regained the lead in the AFC South division following Sunday's 33-13 victory over the visiting Jaguars. The Texans will try to get their mojo back after getting blown out by the Ravens on the road.

Before we break down Thursday night's matchup, here's how you can follow the action in real time.

Preview

The two teams met earlier this season in Week 7, with the Colts enjoying a double-digit lead before hanging on for a 30-23 victory. With their running game stuck in neutral, the Colts relied on the arm of quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who went 26-of-39 for 326 yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions while being sacked just once. Brissett received a solid effort from his receiving trio of Zach Pascal, T.Y. Hilton, and tight end Eric Ebron, who combined to catch 16 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns.

Like Brissett, Houston quarterback DeShaun Watson also enjoyed a solid day, going 23-of-34 for 308 yards and a touchdown. Watson did, however, throw two interceptions in the second half that included the game-clinching pick with under a minute remaining. Colts linebacker Darius Leonard recorded one of the Colts' interceptions of Watson while also leading Indianapolis with 10 total tackles.

Through 10 games, the Colts are 16th in the NFL in scoring and 15th in scoring defense. Running the football, and the ability to stop the run, have been two of the Colts' greatest strengths thus far, as they are fourth in the league in rushing and ninth in run defense. Indianapolis will have to overcome the loss of Marlon Mack, the team's leading rusher who sustained a hand injury during Sunday's win over the Jaguars. Jordan Wilkins, who leads the Colts with a 6.1 yards per carry average, will look to pick up the slack in Mack's absence.

The Colts -- on both sides of the ball-- have also had success in the red zone, as Indianapolis is eighth in the NFL in offensive red zone efficiency and 10th in red zone defense. Defensively, the Colts are led by Leonard and veteran pass rusher Justin Houston, whose eight sacks lead the team. Indianapolis is 15th in the NFL in sacks but are just 24th in forced turnovers this season. The Colts, as a team, have a -3 turnover ratio heading into Thursday night's game.

Houston comes into this game with the 10th-ranked scoring offense and 19th-ranked scoring defense. Like the Colts, the Texans boast one of the NFL's best rushing attacks, as they are currently fifth in the league in total rushing yards. Carlos Hyde leads the Texans' ground attack with 769 yards, while Duke Johnson leads the team with a 5.5 yards per carry average. Watson is third on the team in rushing and is first with five rushing touchdowns.

The Texans' passing attack continues to be focused on receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who caught nine passes for 106 yards and a score when these two teams squared off back in Week 7. Will Fuller and Kenny Stills have served as solid complementary receivers, while tight end Darren Fells leads the Texans with six touchdown receptions.

Houston's pass rush has struggled without J.J. Watt, who suffered a season-ending injury midway through the season. The Texans are currently 26th in the NFL in sacks, as linebackers Whitney Mercilus (5.5 sacks) and Brennan Scarlett (4.5 sack) being the only two Houston players with more sacks than Watt through 10 games. The Texans, who have a +1 turnover ratio, are tied for 13th in the NFL in forced turnovers heading into Thursday night's game.

Prediction

While the Colts have one of the best offensive lines in football, I'm not sure how well Indianapolis will be able to run the ball Thursday night with Mack out of the lineup. I'm also expecting the Texans, after last weekend's humbling loss in Baltimore, to play with an edge while staying in the thick of things in the AFC South division race. Brissett will play well, but I think Watson will be just a little bit better while leading the Texans to victory.

Texans 23, Colts 20