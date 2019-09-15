Colts at Titans: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 2 AFC South matchup

The Tennessee Titans registered one of the most noteworthy Week 1 wins when they dethroned the offseason champion Cleveland Browns 43-13. They held a 12-6 halftime lead and then exploded for 31 second half points, including 21 unanswered in the fourth.

Marcus Mariota played well, completing 14 of 24 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. Rookie wideout A.J. Brown stole some headlines in his NFL debut, racking up 100 yards on just three catches. The defense as a whole was the MVP of this one, however. The Titans picked off Baker Mayfield three times and sacked him five times. The 37-year-old Cameron Wake recorded 2.5 of those, including one for a safety.

The Colts held their own against the Los Angeles Chargers in their 30-24 overtime loss last Sunday. Jacoby Brissett may not be Andrew Luck, but the Colts could be much worse off. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns, and was sacked only twice. Running back Marlon Mack had a great game, rushing for 174 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. He may be the key to future wins, as the Colts can establish tempo with the run while easing Brissett in by putting him in favorable situations.

The Titans will look to build on the momentum they established last week in their home opener this Sunday, while the Colts will look to avoid an 0-2 start. We should be in for a fun one in Nashville.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

